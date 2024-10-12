Texans Daily

Texans Excited for Dameon Pierce Return

Dameon Pierce is back with the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots.

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
While the Houston Texans are still unsure about Joe Mixon's status for their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, they will have backup Dameon Pierce back for the contest.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed his excitement for Pierce's return earlier in the week.

“It is really big, I am very happy for ‘DP’ [RB Dameon Pierce] he has worked really hard to come back," Stroud said. "It is not easy to be injured and he has done a good job of just trusting the plan of the training staff. He looks great at practice and hopefully he has a great game. I know he will, he has been working really hard and he is really motivated so it is really big for us.”

Pierce suffered a hamstring injury that has held him out since Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but after a full week of practice, he's expected to be back for the Texans against the Patriots.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Pierce will play, especially with Mixon's questionable status, but the Texans are happy to have him back in hopes of improving the offense.

