Texans Excited for Dameon Pierce Return
While the Houston Texans are still unsure about Joe Mixon's status for their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots, they will have backup Dameon Pierce back for the contest.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed his excitement for Pierce's return earlier in the week.
READ MORE: Texans Face Test in 'Well-Coached' Patriots Defense
“It is really big, I am very happy for ‘DP’ [RB Dameon Pierce] he has worked really hard to come back," Stroud said. "It is not easy to be injured and he has done a good job of just trusting the plan of the training staff. He looks great at practice and hopefully he has a great game. I know he will, he has been working really hard and he is really motivated so it is really big for us.”
Pierce suffered a hamstring injury that has held him out since Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but after a full week of practice, he's expected to be back for the Texans against the Patriots.
It remains to be seen how much of a role Pierce will play, especially with Mixon's questionable status, but the Texans are happy to have him back in hopes of improving the offense.
READ MORE: Texans Need Stefon Diggs With Nico Collins Out
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?
• Texans vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
• Texans Coach Gives Take on Patriots' Drake Maye