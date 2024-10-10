Texans Daily

Texans Coach Gives Take on Patriots' Drake Maye

Drake Maye will face the Houston Texans in his first career start.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans will be the first opponent for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye in his career as the team's starting quarterback.

While the Texans may be at somewhat of a disadvantage not knowing much about Maye, coach DeMeco Ryans shared what he's seen from the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback.

“For Drake, what I’ve seen is a young, athletic quarterback who has a live arm, can move around really well in the pocket, can escape the pressures," Ryans said. "I think he – for them, making that move, looking for a spark for their offense and he can provide it. He can make all the reads go to the right spot. He makes good decisions with the football. So, defensively, there’s a lot of unknown with this being his first start, so a lot of unknown for us. We just have to go out and execute our job the proper way, not so much about them and focusing on what they’re going to do or can do. They can do a lot of different things. We don’t know that, so we’re just going to focus on ourselves and making sure we execute the details of our job.”

While there are disadvantages, the Texans can add a lot of pressure for Maye with it being his first start. If the Texans can startle Maye into making some poor decisions under duress, they will have a good chance to pull out their fifth win of the season.

Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

