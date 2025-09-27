Texans Face Key Matchup That May Spell Trouble vs. Titans
The Houston Texans head into the weekend facing a critical Week 4 game vs. their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans.
And through the motions of that contest, the Texans might have one vital matchup to keep an eye on during their offensive game plan that could make or break their success on that end of the field.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron highlighted that one matchup that could cause potential issues for the Texans offensively: star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons going up against right guard Ed Ingram.
"Jeffery Simmons continues to lead this defense by example and showcase his talents as a pass rusher," Cameron wrote. "His 90.8 PFF pass-rush grade ranks in the top-five among all interior and edge defenders, with the stalwart totaling 13 pressures alongside six quarterback hits."
"Ingram isn’t without his struggles in pass protection, much like the Texans’ offensive line as a whole, but he may be able to gain an edge in the running game. While Ingram’s two-game sample is limited, his performance as a run blocker is much improved in 2025, with his 79.5 PFF run-blocking grade ranking second among guards."
It's been a story that's surrounded the Texans' offense throughout the first three games of the season, and will continue to cloud them rolling into Week 4: can the line hold up in front of C.J. Stroud?
Simmons will be the centerpiece of those bringing that defensive pressure upon the Texans' offensive front, which inevitably puts some significant responsibility on the shoulders of Ingram to hold up his end of the deal.
Ingram has remained a solid piece of the Texans' line since starting on the interior in Week 2, notably as a run-stopper. He was their highest-graded offensive lineman through both performances vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, and has ultimately been a pleasant surprise among Houston's troubles up front.
But now, he has his first test against the Titans' three-time Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. Simmons, who's now in year seven with Tennessee, hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at age 28, and will certainly be hungry to log his second sack of the season.
How Ingram holds up against one of his toughest matchups of his season so far could be a determining factor on how Stroud's day falls as a whole, making their battle in the trenches the clear one to highlight amongst each matchup set to transpire in Houston for Week 4.
