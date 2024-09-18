Texans Daily

Texans Coach Sees Tough Test in Vikings Game

The Houston Texans won't have it easy against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
A battle of unbeatens is set to take place in Week 3 between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings came into the year a bit disheveled with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffering a season-ending knee injury, but they have pulled out convincing wins against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans got an early look at the Vikings, and he sees a challenge for his team.

“They’re coached really well," Ryans said of the Vikings. "Their defense is playing great. I think they've held opponents to I think under 25 points so far. So, their defense is playing really lights out. Offensively, they played well yesterday, had big explosives. They’re playing well together. So, we'll get further, we'll get more into those guys as we go throughout the week. But 2-0 team and we know Minnesota is always a tough place to play. That crowd there is always – they're always loud. They make it challenging on us from an offensive perspective. So, I already know going into it, we have to be on it with our cadence. We have to be on it with our pre-snap communication all the way across the board.”

The Texans have a slight advantage in the matchup considering they got to see how the Niners struggled against the Vikings.

The Texans coaching staff takes a lot of shades from the 49ers, so they will be able to make some adjustments in their preparation in hopes of finding a way to do what San Francisco couldn't and leave Minnesota with a win.

