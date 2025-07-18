Texans Linked to Trade With Cowboys Before Training Camp
The Houston Texans have certainly made a couple of intriguing additions to their backfield this offseason, selecting Woody Marks in the NFL Draft and then signing Nick Chubb in free agency.
Obviously, Joe Mixon will be the starter, so the Texans have a pretty clear trio that will be at the top of the depth chart heading into 2025.
That means we may very well have seen the end of Dameon Pierce in Houston, especially after a brutal 2024 campaign in which he rarely even saw the field.
Pierce has been floated as a trade candidate ever since the Texans inked Chubb, and Connor Livesay of Blogging the Boys has identified the 25-year-old as a potential option for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are in dire straits when it comes to the running back position. They are currently employing Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams as their two veterans, and they picked up Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the draft.
Blue definitely has star potential, but the fact that Dallas will be depending on Sanders and Williams is definitely scary. Not that Pierce really provides anything more than those two, but at least he is another body that could possibly benefit from a change of scenery.
The University of Florida product rushed for 293 yards and a couple of touchdowns last season, with 176 of those yards coming during the Texans' Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Pierce showed considerable promise during his rookie campaign in 2022, when he registered 939 yards and four scores on the ground, but it has been downhill for the former fourth-round pick ever since.
If Houston can somehow extract a draft pick from the Cowboys (or anyone) in exchange for Pierce, it would almost certainly pull the trigger on a trade.
