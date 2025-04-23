Houston Texans Linked to Intriguing Trade for Former Top Pick
The Houston Texans definitely have some major holes to fill heading into the NFL Draft, and no weakness is more significant than that of their offensive line.
The Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past season, as Houston allowed 54 sacks. It then subtracted three starters during the offseason, including perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Not surprisingly, the Texans are expected to address their gaping hole in the trenches in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but they may also want to explore some veteran trades to try and fill those gaps.
Chris Schad of House of Houston has linked Houston to a rather interesting player, naming New Orleans Saints tackle Trevor Penning as a potential trade target for the Texans following the Saints' decision not to exercise Penning's fifth-year option.
"The Texans could be on the list as their offensive line makeover continues," Schad wrote. "Houston signed Cam Robinson in free agency to replace Tunsil at left tackle but the right tackle position is undecided with 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher expected to fill in. Trading for Penning to take that spot could allow Houston to take an offensive guard such as Alabama’s Tyler Booker in the first round of the draft and use a late-round pick to solidify their offensive line."
Penning was originally selected by New Orleans with the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he hasn't really materialized. This past year, for example, he posted a rather subpar 60.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The 25-year-old carries a manageable cap hit of just $4.5 million next season, so he could certainly comprise a possible trade option for the Texans if they are unable to land a tackle in the first couple of rounds of the draft.
