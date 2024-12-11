Houston Texans Listed 'Team Fit' For Ohio State Superstar Running Back
The Houston Texans have benefited greatly from the addition of Joe Mixon in the backfield alongside second-year quarterback CJ Stroud. With the arrival of head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, the team's mantra has been to get the ground game going to open up the passing attack.
Mixon's presence has allowed the team to do such with his career year thus far, though the main issue within the offense, at times, has been the production of the offensive line.
With Mixon being 28-years-old, the Texans having a young backup with star potential could be huge for the position group long-term. The 2025 NFL Draft could provide a perfect opportunity for the Texans to add a running back.
Bleacher Report took a look at the best landing spots for the top running backs in the draft class. The Texans were listed as a "team fit" for Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson. The Buckeyes star was excellent in 2023, though his production took a step back in 2024 with the arrival of Quinshon Judkins on the squad.
"Henderson's 108 carries are by far the fewest of anyone on this list. Yet, the big-play ability Henderson still brings to the table makes him an excellent change-of-pace option in a running back rotation," Bleacher Report wrote. "A year working alongside Judkins could prove to be highly beneficial when entering the professional ranks where teams often need multiple backs to be effective."
Adding Henderson to a backfield rotation with Mixon would add said big play potential, but it'd also provide a young potential star in the position group to provide some long-term comfort.
