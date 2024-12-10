Texans LB Designated for Return
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris is itching to get back on the field, and he is one step closer to making that happen.
Harris, 23, has been on injured reserve all year with a calf injury, but the team has opened a 21-day window for him to return to the 53-man roster.
Harris' potential return has Texans coach DeMeco Ryans very excited.
“Christian has done an outstanding job of working off to the side and our strength and conditioning staff, sports performance staff has done a great job of working with Christian," Ryans said. "Just seeing him back out and moving around. He looks like himself physically and it is just a matter of missing a lot of football and just a matter of him getting back in and getting those mental reps. Nothing can help you do football except playing football. So he just has to get out there and get those physical reps of hearing a call, getting lined up. But physically he looks like he is in a really good spot.”
Harris' timing for his injury return couldn't be better as Azeez Al-Shaair is serving a three-game suspension for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 13.
The Texans face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
