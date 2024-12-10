Texans LB Designated for Return

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans are happy to possibly get one of their best players back.

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) talks to the media after the Texans played the Cleveland Browns in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris is itching to get back on the field, and he is one step closer to making that happen.

Harris, 23, has been on injured reserve all year with a calf injury, but the team has opened a 21-day window for him to return to the 53-man roster.

Harris' potential return has Texans coach DeMeco Ryans very excited.

“Christian has done an outstanding job of working off to the side and our strength and conditioning staff, sports performance staff has done a great job of working with Christian," Ryans said. "Just seeing him back out and moving around. He looks like himself physically and it is just a matter of missing a lot of football and just a matter of him getting back in and getting those mental reps. Nothing can help you do football except playing football. So he just has to get out there and get those physical reps of hearing a call, getting lined up. But physically he looks like he is in a really good spot.”

Harris' timing for his injury return couldn't be better as Azeez Al-Shaair is serving a three-game suspension for his hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 13.

The Texans face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

