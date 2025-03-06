Houston Texans Must Consider This Combine Winner in 2025 NFL Draft

Ty Robinson is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 1812 DT from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, Times unofficial.https://t.co/cg9JRrvVx9 pic.twitter.com/oiLwLmZQsR