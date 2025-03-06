Houston Texans Must Consider This Combine Winner in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Combine coming to a close earlier this week, the Houston Texans are now able to evaluate some of the impressive performances they saw in Indianapolis. While many are drawn to the top prospects and their testing numbers, Nebraska Cornhuskers' defensive tackle Ty Robinson skyrocketed his draft stock.
Before the combine, Robinson flew under the radar of most draft analysts. This, however, quickly changed after finishing with elite numbers amongst all defensive linemen. He had the fastest 40-yard dash in his position group at 4.83, while also recording the second-longest board jump at 9-feet, 11 inches. This earned him Relative Athletic Score of 9.91 out of 10, according to MathBomb on X.
Robinson's impressive week in Indianapolis should not have come as a surprise. The former Cornhuskers' film is riddled with countless plays of him exploding off the line of scrimmage, proving that he could be a force against a passing attack. He finished his final collegiate season with a career-high six sacks and 24 quarterback hurries from the interior, while also posting a pass rush win-rate of 10.4 percent, according to PFF.
Despite his impressive stint at the collegiate level, there are some concerns regarding his size and his impact in the run game. Robinson's arm length is below average at 32.25 inches, which could cause issues for the young talent at the next level. In addition to arm length, he weighed in at 288 lbs at the combine, which puts him at a disadvantage in the run game.
However, head coach DeMeco Ryans could potentially utilize the underrated prospects in his defense. Since Robinson is projected to be a late day two, early day three selection, it would allow for him to be a key rotational piece for the Texans defensive line. Ryans could have him play later downs to help against the pass rush in a four-man front. Having a player like Robinson would help generate more pressure from the interior, which ultimately takes less pressure off defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Insider Names Texans Suitors for Blockbuster WR Trade
MORE: Houston Texans' Star Could Land With Terrifying Team
MORE: Texans Predicted to Make Massive Draft Move With Cardinals
MORE: Texans Could Steal Weapon from Hated Rival After Release