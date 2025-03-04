Houston Texans' Plan for Star Free Agent Revealed
The Houston Texans will have a major decision to make on Stefon Diggs this offseason, as the star wide receiver is slated to hit free agency this month.
Well, apparently, the Texans have already established a stance.
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle has reported that Houston is planning to let Diggs test the free-agent market, but that the Texans would be open to reunion so long as the price is right.
The question is, what value has Houston placed on Diggs?
Diggs played in just eight games this past season before suffering a torn ACL. During his time on the field, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns, so he was still very productive.
However, Diggs is now 31 years old, and no one really knows what to expect from him coming off of such a major injury.
The four-time Pro Bowler will likely land a short-term deal, and it's possible that a one-year contract laced with incentives could be the way to go.
The problem is that Houston has very limited cap space, so if the Texans face stiff competition for Diggs (and they probably will), they may have to let him walk.
Right now, Houston's receiving corps are in some trouble, as Tank Dell will likely miss all of next season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury. That leaves Nico Collins and not a whole lot else in terms of proven weapons, so the Texans definitely need Diggs back in the fold.
But whether or not Houston will be able to afford Diggs remains to be seen.
