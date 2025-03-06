Insider Names Texans Suitors for Blockbuster WR Trade
The NFL world saw a shake-up in less than a week from free agency opening with the newly-developed trade request from Seattle Seahawks' Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf.
As the star pass catcher enters the last year of his current contract looking for a payday, it seems the Seahawks may not be the ones willing to make ends meet for numbers, leading to Metcalf ultimately requesting out after spending six years in Seattle.
Following the development, inevitably, questions began to appear revolving around where Metcalf may end up for the season ahead, and it seems the Houston Texans may be a team to watch in the shuffle.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are among a vast group of teams who could have interest in Metcalf's availability.
"There are several teams, a lot of teams, who are going to be interested," Rapoport said. "A couple of teams to keep an eye on: I would say the Chargers, who has his old receivers coach, Sanjay Lal. The Houston Texans would want him. The Patriots are always in the market for a receiver... Several, several teams in the market for DK Metcalf."
Entering this offseason, the Texans have had an interesting situation in their wide receiver room, preparing for the potential departure of Stefon Diggs while another target in Tank Dell recovers from a brutal leg injury. An addition of Metcalf into the fold to pair next to Nico Collins on the outside could be a surefire way of addressing those concerns.
Metcalf is coming off of another nice year in Seattle. In 15 games, he had 992 yards on 66 catches and five touchdowns. He's had three seasons totaling over 1,000 yards, and at age 27, he's got tons of peak play remaining in his career, and could potentially act as a long-term fixture next to C.J. Stroud in Houston's offense.
The idea doesn't come without its hurdles to overcome, though. Not only will Metcalf be seeking a steep contract for his next deal, wherever he ends up, but the Seahawks need a worthwhile return in exchange for the services of their top-tier wide receiver. The Texans, while seemingly aggressive to upgrade their wide reciever room, may not want to fork over that many assets.
There's pros and cons to both sides, and it remains to be seen in any traction is done on a potential move between Houston and Metcalf. Regardless, the concept of the Seahawks wideout in a Stroud offense is a fun idea to dream up. Perhaps may be one to come to reality in due time.
