Texans Not Intimidated by Bills Game

The Houston Texans are acting like they belong in the same category as the Buffalo Bills.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are facing off against the Buffalo Bills in a battle of two 3-1 teams at NRG Stadium in Week 5.

While the Bills are one of the best teams that the Texans will face during the regular season, quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't intimidated by the matchup.

"I think every team in the NFL is good," Stroud said. "So, I don’t really look at the Bills like, ‘Oh, they’re this,’ don’t get me wrong, they are a great football team. They have done what they’ve done for a very good reason. I can go on and on about the Bills, trust me, they are amazing. But once again, we’re football players too. We’re dogs like they are. So, it’s going to be a great matchup. I feel I definitely have a lot of respect for them. Great defense, [Bills Head Coach Sean] McDermott has a great philosophy on how he calls plays and they’re playing really well together. And then their offense, of course, they’re going to score points. Josh Allen is definitely a top, premier quarterback in this League. I’m a big fan of his, watch his game a lot, so just a ton of respect for them, but I don’t look at it as up or down.”

Stroud is talking like the Texans are in the Bills' league, which is very true. Both teams were eliminated one game shy of the AFC Championship last year to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Even though the Bills have been established as a contender for a longer period of time, the Texans are acting like they belong at the table too, and that should do a lot for their psyche as they prepare to host them this weekend.

