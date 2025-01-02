Texans Not Looking Past Titans in Week 18
The Houston Texans have been officially in the playoffs for a few weeks now, and while excitement is building, they still have one more regular season game to get through against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.
Though the Texans can't gain anything from a standings perspective in this game, head coach DeMeco Ryans is putting all of his focus on the Titans.
“I want to see our guys go out and just gain that confidence just from doing ball the right way," Ryans said. "And you gain confidence by that. You want to have that confidence. You want to be playing your best ball at this point of the year. So, that’s what I want our guys to feel. Tennessee’s a tough matchup. Again, they got us here earlier in the year. Really tough matchup for us, so we know we have to play our best ball versus them. Divisional opponent, it’s always tough matchup. So, we have our work cut out for us. I want to see our guys go out and just play the right way and gain some confidence going into the postseason.”
It's easy to put their thoughts on what's to come, but the Texans want to respect the game and focus on improving as a team.
If they can do that, they will be in the best position possible for whenever they play in the Wild Card matchup.
