Texans Not Looking Past Titans in Week 18

The Houston Texans are focused on the Tennessee Titans and not the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Daryl Worley (35) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been officially in the playoffs for a few weeks now, and while excitement is building, they still have one more regular season game to get through against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

Though the Texans can't gain anything from a standings perspective in this game, head coach DeMeco Ryans is putting all of his focus on the Titans.

“I want to see our guys go out and just gain that confidence just from doing ball the right way," Ryans said. "And you gain confidence by that. You want to have that confidence. You want to be playing your best ball at this point of the year. So, that’s what I want our guys to feel. Tennessee’s a tough matchup. Again, they got us here earlier in the year. Really tough matchup for us, so we know we have to play our best ball versus them. Divisional opponent, it’s always tough matchup. So, we have our work cut out for us. I want to see our guys go out and just play the right way and gain some confidence going into the postseason.”

It's easy to put their thoughts on what's to come, but the Texans want to respect the game and focus on improving as a team.

If they can do that, they will be in the best position possible for whenever they play in the Wild Card matchup.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

