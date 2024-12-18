Texans’ Offensive Line Gets Good News Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Houston Texans haven't quite met the expectations they set for themselves ahead of the season following a string of win-now moves. Still, they've got a 9-5 record and will be going to the playoffs as the AFC South champion.
Issues have proven to be an issue for the Texans, with Nico Collins missing a key piece of the season and Stefon Diggs being out for the rest of the season. The offensive line has been an issue, as inconsistencies have forced C.J. Stroud into some issues in the backfield.
The Texans have allowed 46 sacks this season, compared to 47 a season ago, though they have three games remaining. Fortunately, they've got some help on the way. On Wednesday, Houston offensive lineman Kenyon Green was activated from Injured Reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Texans have activated OL Kenyon Green from Injured Reserve. Some potential help on the way," Rapoport reported.
The Texans could certainly use the help in the trenches as they've had to rely on their defense. Giving Stroud time in the backfield and Joe Mixon gaps to run through will significantly elevate the offense and allow Houston to secure some momentum heading into the playoffs.
READ MORE: Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Honored By NFL
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Will Anderson Jr's Strip Sack on Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Texans’ Momentum Over Dolphins
• Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game
• Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game
• Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans