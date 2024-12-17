Chiefs Update Patrick Mahomes' Status Before Texans Game
The Kansas City Chiefs received positive news ahead of their Week 15 showdown against the Houston Texans, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were listed as full participants in Tuesday's practice according to news, reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Their availability for Saturday's matchup against the Texans remains something to watch closely as the week progresses. While full participation is an encouraging sign, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee they’ll be at full strength come game day.
Mahomes’ sustained a high ankle sprain in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. This is a significant concern for the Chiefs.
For Houston, the potential return of Mahomes looms large. Facing one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL is never ideal, and the Texans defense must prepare for both outcomes—Mahomes at full capacity or a less-than-100 percent version who may be vulnerable to pressure. Carson Wentz is the team's backup quarteback and would be slated to start if Mahomes is unable to go.
Brown, who has yet to play this season due to his stint on Injured Reserve, also was a full participant
The Texans secondary, which has had its struggles at times this season, will also be on high alert if Hollywood Brown suits up. Known for his deep-threat ability, Brown’s return would add another dimension to the Chiefs’ passing game.
With Mahomes under center and Brown potentially contributing at full strength, the Chiefs' offense could be primed for a strong showing in their next game. All eyes will remain on Kansas City’s practice reports as game day approaches.
