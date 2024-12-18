Texans Daily

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Honored By NFL

Derek Stingley Jr. put on a career performance for the Houston Texans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs with the ball after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is earning his flowers from the rest of the NFL after his strong showing in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Stingley Jr.'s two interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins were a big part of the team's 20-12 win that helped clinch the AFC South title for the Texans.

Stingley Jr.'s heroics helped earn him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

The other recipients for this week's honors included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Denver Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Kha'Darel Hodge.

Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has always been a strong player for the Texans, but now he is establishing himself as one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL. He is making game-changing plays for the Texans that are helping vault the unit among the league's elite.

If Stingley Jr. is able to play at this level for the rest of the season, the Texans could be making a deep run in the postseason.

Stingley Jr. and the Texans are back in action on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

