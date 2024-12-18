Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Honored By NFL
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is earning his flowers from the rest of the NFL after his strong showing in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
Stingley Jr.'s two interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins were a big part of the team's 20-12 win that helped clinch the AFC South title for the Texans.
Stingley Jr.'s heroics helped earn him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
The other recipients for this week's honors included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Denver Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Kha'Darel Hodge.
Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has always been a strong player for the Texans, but now he is establishing himself as one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL. He is making game-changing plays for the Texans that are helping vault the unit among the league's elite.
If Stingley Jr. is able to play at this level for the rest of the season, the Texans could be making a deep run in the postseason.
Stingley Jr. and the Texans are back in action on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
