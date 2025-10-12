Bengals Tried to Trade for Texans QB Before Joe Flacco Deal
It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals inquired the Houston Texans about a potential quarterback deal before their trade to acquire Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, in search of a quarterback to fill in for Joe Burrow, the Bengals reached out to multiple teams with three quarterbacks on their roster in hopes of striking a deal for a quality backup, including the Texans with interest in Davis Mills.
My understanding is this trade was the result of an exhaustive search from [Cincinnati director] Duke Tobin and the Bengals personnel staff all across the NFL," Rapoport said.
"Essentially what they did in canvassing the league was calling every team that had three quarterbacks or a viable practice squad option, including Davis Mills, Sam Howell. I'm told they checked in on Derek Carr, who would, of course, would have to be a trade with the New Orleans Saints. he retired with them."
"They landed on Flacco; wanted someone who had played recently, which is why they did not check in on Ryan Tannehill."
Amid Burrow's turf toe injury set to sideline him for a large chunk of the season, the Bengals did their due diligence in turning over every stone around the league to see what their best option for a replacement could be–– even including the recently-retired Derek Carr.
But Davis Mills, the Texans' tenured backup behind C.J. Stroud, appears to be among that crowd of options the Bengals entertained, but a fit that didn't seem to gain much traction.
Mills has been onboard in Houston for five seasons, has been an established piece of the Texans' roster and quarterback room since being drafted in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He's started in 26 games, thrown for over 6,000 career passing yards, and even landed a one-year, $7 million extension before the 2025 season kicked off that shows how those in the building value him, even without starting in a game since 2022.
A trade, from the Bengals' perspective, would make sense for a guy like Mills in their current situation. But for the Texans, who like what they have in Mills, the incentive isn't quite as appealing.
Instead, the Bengals would turn to their division rival Browns to land the experienced Joe Flacco with a late-round pick swap in an attempt to patch those quarterback woes. The Texans, on the other hand, remain locked in with Mills as their backup behind Stroud until further notice.
