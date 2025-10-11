Xavier Hutchinson Shines Light on Texans’ Most Underrated Defender
The Houston Texans' bread and butter to their success through five weeks of the 2025 season hinges upon their defensive prowess and their all-around talent on that side of the ball.
For those on the offensive end in the Texans' facility going against that unit in practice every week, they know better than anyone how potent this defense can be.
Texans wide receiver, Xavier Hutchinson, is among those on the offensive end lining up against one of the best secondaries in the league every week in preparation for the Sundays that lie ahead— a group headlined by star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and a deep supporting cast at corner and safety to help the Texans finish five weeks allowing the lowest points per game defensively at 12.2 points.
But in the mind of Hutchinson, while Stingley gets a lot of the attention for being the star talent that he is, there's one name in the secondary who's gone a bit under-the-radar due to the guy that lines up on the other side of him: second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who Hutchinson considers the most underrated piece of the Texans' defense.
"I would probably say Kamari [Lassiter]... With Sting being who he is, you forget about the other corner on the other side, who can do basically the same thing that Sting does," Hutchinson said on The Up And Adams Show. "I feel like Kamari definitely needs his flowers. He shows up every day, he's a dog as well."
"I don’t know if y’all see him, he be hitting his head with his hands a lot. I don't know if ya'll be seeing that, but he's a little psycho. So, he's definitely someone who I think should definitely be getting a little bit more praise. But, he's going to continue to show it on Sundays."
Being the second corner next to one of the highest-paid guys at the position on a weekly basis, it's easy to forget how effective Lassiter can be individually as a core component of the Texans' defensive success.
Through five weeks of action, Lassiter's been graded as the 40th-best cornerback in the NFL via Pro Football Focus (67.4 grade), allowing 18 receptions on 26 targets for an average of just 9.2 yards per reception he allows. He's also secured his first interception on the season during Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.
The other half of a largely productive cornerback tandem, in Hutchinson's eyes, is deserving of that due credit, and more of a share than he's seen to this point in his career––someone who can make the job difficult for an opposing receiving core on the other side of Stingley to help make a noticeable dent with his athleticism and defensive instincts.
As the Texans move past their bye and continue forward with their dominant defense, it'll get harder to overlook what Lassiter brings to the table if Houston keeps up its league-best scoring defense, where maybe then he can receive the flowers that Hutchinson feels he's more than deserving of.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!