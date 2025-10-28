Texans' Owner Addresses State of the Team After Slow Start
The Houston Texans, through seven games of the 2025 NFL season, haven't quite gotten to the start many in the building had anticipated.
Through a handful of tough, one-score losses through the first half of the year, the Texans have fallen to a 3-4 record residing a couple of steps back from capturing another AFC South title, and will have to have a strong second-half of the season in order to climb into the playoff picture they entered the year widely-expected to fall into.
But for the Texans' ownership group, led by Cal McNair, they aren't wavering in their confidence for what lies ahead for this season, and have confidence in head coach DeMeco Ryans and his culture being what rights the ship.
“We’re early in the season, so we’re still sorting through it,” Cal McNair said in an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Had sort of a slow start and now we’re picking up the pace. So, it’s really interesting. I was talking to DeMeco the other day about culture and psychology actually. We spend so much of our time on the culture, and DeMeco as as he keeps evolving and getting better and better as a coach, he recognizes that and that part of his activity is growing and so you’re seeing that as he messages the team and keeps the team on the right path."
“And so it’s really important, you know, as we move forward through the season because each week it changes. And this week’s message is that he spends a lot of time internally talking to the team is different from last week’s and so it’s interesting to see how that evolves over time. I think we’re in a really good spot as a team."
"Sometimes, you know, when you start 0-3, teams can split apart. Ours didn’t. The team has been really strong, he’s been really strong, and we’re really happy with where we are and what’s in front of us."
Rather than panicking or making any subtle changes or rush to judgement, McNair is seemingly confident in what's in store for the post-bye week stretch the Texans are set to embark on.
Coming out of the bye, the Texans looked a bit flat against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense that wound up dropping them two games under .500. Yet, a bounce back win vs. the San Francisco 49ers this past week breathes a bit more life into the campaign ahead.
If the hot hand can continue offensively, there's no reason to believe that the Texans can't keep the momentum moving in the right direction.
They'll have two more home games vs. the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead with an opportunity to lift above .500 for the first time this season, which, in the event Houston can capitalize, starts to really change the tone moving forward–– and McNair sees his team in a good position to do just that.
