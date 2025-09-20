Texans Elevate Two Veteran DBs for Jaguars Game
The Houston Texans have elevated two players to join their secondary for Week 3's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are elevating Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the main roster vs. the Jaguars.
The Texans bring in both Bryant and Ross likely as a response to being without rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith for this weekend's matchup, as he's been listed out due to a hamstring injury. Smith was a DNP for all three Houston practices leading up to Week 3 and thus will miss the first game of his career.
Both Bryant and Ross will factor in for Week 3 to add some necessary depth into Houston's secondary unit.
Bryant, who was active for the Texans in 11 games for the 2024 season, finished his last campaign with 14 combined tackles, 11 solo and three assists. Before joining Houston, he was with the New England Patriots for four seasons, starting out as a UDFA.
Ross, who's been with the Texans across the past two seasons, started two games for Houston in 2024. He finished last year with 13 combined tackles and two passes defended.
Bryant and Ross were each a part of the Texans' 90-man roster leading up to the 2025 season, but would be moved to the practice squad.
Leading into Week 3's matchup, the Texans would also add two other defensive backs to their practice squad in veteran Jalen Mills and rookie Ajani Carter. But it turns out both of them will continue to run with the second unit, while the more tenured names in Bryant and Ross get the call-up. The Texans will be able to call up Bryant and Ross to the main roster two more times.
Without the rookie Smith, the Texans will still have the services of both Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter holding down the starting corner roles.
Lassiter and even Jalen Pitre were previously listed on the injury report following Houston's first practice with a knee and rib injury, respectively, but now, since being full participants in the Texans' final practice, both are without an injury designation and ready to go heading into Jacksonville.