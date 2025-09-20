5 Big Predictions for Texans’ Week 3 Matchup vs. Jaguars
It's a big week on the road for the Houston Texans in Week 3, as they'll have their first divisional matchup of the new season, facing the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, and look to avoid falling to an 0-3 record on the year.
It's a game where emotions will be riding high. Christian Kirk will make his return to his former team in Duval, Azeez Al-Shaiir will have his first meeting against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars since the controversy and suspension of his tackle in 2024, and of course, with the nature of any division game, both teams will be eager to walk out of a win in this one.
Here's five bold predictions for how the events of the Texans' Week 3 matchup vs. the Jaguars might transpire.
Christian Kirk Logs 5+ Receptions
In his return to Jacksonville for his official Texans debut, I think C.J. Stroud and the offense will want to see Christian Kirk involved early and often throughout their Week 3 contest.
The offense has struggled to truly product consistently through two weeks of action, and while Kirk won't fix all of the unit's problems, his playmaking ability and slot prowess could be a great way to get the gears moving in the air attack, while also freeing up other guys like Nico Collins, as well as the ground game.
Don't be shocked if Stroud peppers Kirk with targets throughout the way in this one, with hopes of bringing this offense to life.
Nico Collins Scores TD in Back-to-Back Weeks
Nico Collins was able to get the Texans on the board with their first touchdown score of the year in Week 2, and I think that scoring trend continues to roll into Jacksonville with Houston's star wideout hitting paydirt again.
The Texans' star can be a matchup nightmare for Jacksonville, who will probably have Tyson Campbell targeted frequently throughout the day, similarly to how he was vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, where he would be targeted 12 times to allow 7 receptions, 108 yards, and 2 touchdowns.
With Kirk's addition also drawing a bit more attention to the slot and the middle of the field, another explosive Stroud-to-Collins connection could be in store for another week.
Will Anderson Jr. Continues His Sack Streak With 2+
While the Texans' offense has had its turbulence in the first two weeks of the season, the defense has remained pretty stout on the other end, with Will Anderson Jr. being a big part of that success, coming off a pair of performances with at least one sack to his name.
I think Anderson continues that trend for Week 3, taking down Lawrence not once, but twice throughout the day.
Wildly enough, Anderson has yet to log a sack on Trevor Lawrence or the Jaguars in the four career matchups he's played them. Time will tell if he can flip that script come this weekend.
Derek Stingley Jr. Secures 1st INT of Season
Leading into their matchup vs. Jacksonville, Will Anderson Jr. recently spoke about the Texans' desire defensively to get the ball in the hands of Stroud more:
We have to find more ways to keep taking the ball back, to keep giving C.J [Stroud] time to get back on the field, and do his thing," Anderson said. "And when he gets the ball, man, he's special."
And while that turnover might not stem from Anderson, I think Derek Stingley Jr. could meet that mark by logging his first interception of the season on Trevor Lawrence, who's already been picked off three times in two weeks.
Stingley's first two weeks of the season haven't come with the typical top corner production the Texans are used to, but with an interception on Lawrence in Jacksonville, that can be the perfect way to flip the switch early in the year.
Texans Lift Record to 1-2 With Convincing Win
It feels like Texans have their back against the wall heading into this one, desperately needing to come alive with a win to avoid a lowly 0-3 start. With the offense healthier and having another week of practice together, I think both sides of the ball will have enough juice to come away with over a one score victory on the road.
The Texans defense has proven they can do their part through two weeks, and should cause solid pressure upfront with the tandem of Anderson and Danielle Hunter, which could cause problems for Lawrence Jaguars offense that had its lapses vs. Cincinnati.
Look for a bit more of a sound and prepared operation on both ends, and a group that DeMeco Ryans ensures keeps the intensity for all four quarters. And with that in mind, I think Houston can finally land a comfortable, much-needed first win of the new season.