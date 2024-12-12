Two Key Texans Receive Huge Injury News Before Dolphins Game
Fresh off their bye week, the Houston Texans are 8-5 and preparing for a coming contest against the Miami Dolphins in NRG Stadium. They are entering the contest as a short favorite, as the Dolphins aren't going to end up being a playoff team.
The Texans, on the other hand, hold a two-game lead in the AFC South and more than likely will be playing postseason football. However, they've got to find good form. Part of that, though, is getting healthy at the right time.
Ahead of the Texans' matchup against the Dolphins, here is their first injury report of the week:
Did not participate:
- S Jalen Pitre, shoulder
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
- WR Robert Woods, rest
Limited Participant:
- DE Denico Autry, knee
- WR Nico Collins, rest
- DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
- G Kenyon Green, shoulder
- LB Christian Harris, calf
- T Laremy Tunsil, rest
The two true non-participants, considering Robert Woods was resting, are Jalen Pitre and Juice Scruggs. Pitre is more than a non-participant, though. He will be out for the rest of the season. Scruggs will miss a couple of games, too, though he will return this season.
The rest of the injuries are rather minor and have been lingering. Still, fresh off a bye week, remaining healthy and staying cautious will be important.
The Texans will be playing on their home field against a Dolphins team that has been looking better as of late, trying to salvage a season that was lost when Tua Tagovailoa was on Injured Reserve.
