Texans LB Could Have Number Called Again

The Houston Texans need their linebacker depth to show up.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
When Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suffered an injury in the middle of the season, Neville Hewitt stepped up in his place.

Hewitt started three games for the Texans in Al-Shaair's absence, proving to step up to the plate. Now that Al-Shaair is due for another three-game absence due to suspension, Hewitt's number may be called once again.

If it is, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has full faith in his abilities.

“When Neville had to step in for us, I thought he did a really nice job of just being where he’s supposed to be, communicated really well, executed his technique within a defense and he made some plays for us," Ryans said. "Whoever steps up for us in Azeez’s role, I expect all our guys to just go out and do their job. They don’t have to be someone they’re not. Everybody just play within the structure of the defense, everybody play within themselves, we’ll be just fine.”

The Texans may be getting reinforcements from Christian Harris, who is due to return within the next few weeks, but Hewitt has been healthy and loose all season long, making him a likely candidate to step in and step up.

Jeremy Brener
