Houston Texans Possess One of NFL’s Top 5 Position Groups

Where do the Houston Texans stand out the most ahead of the 2025 season?

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) celebrates with teammates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) celebrates with teammates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
There's one spot on the Houston Texans roster that may stand out a bit more than the rest when looking ahead to next season.

Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday recently broke down his picks for the NFL's top ten safety duos entering the 2025 season, where the Texans stood out as a bit of an anomaly: not only were they ranked within the top five, but they also were the only team on the list to have a trio–– C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jalen Pitre, and Jimmie Ward.

While not quite at the top of the totem pole, those honors go to the Detroit Lions' dominant duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, the placement among the league's best does show the Texans' dynamic group of players in the back-end of their already strong defense.

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Indianapolis Colts
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans' safety group playing up to their ceiling banks on a few things. Can Gardner-Johnson retain his high-level play from his Super Bowl season in Philadelphia? Is Ward able to bounce-back to 100% following his season-ending foot injury from last year? Could Pitre take that next step in his development during year four?

If this Texans safety group can pair with an existing high-end corner group for an even better season than what they saw in 2024, it could be a dangerous year for opposing receivers.

