Texans Predicted to Help C.J. Stroud With Explosive Pickup

The Houston Texans are being predicted to land an explosive weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans need to get C.J. Stroud some more help this offseason, both in terms of weapons and his protection up front.

For now, we will focus on the former, as Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency and Tank Dell will likely miss all of next season while he recovers from a horrific knee injury.

The Texans don't have a whole lot of cap space to make things happen in free agency, so they may have to rely on the NFL Draft for answers.

Well, Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus has Houston selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft, predicting the Texans to take Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden with the 25th overall pick.

"Golden is an excellent route-runner who creates natural separation," Liskiewitz wrote. "Of his 59 receptions in 2024, 26 were explosive plays (gains of 15 or more yards), and he won 60% of his contested targets."

Golden totaled 987 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, averaging a robust 17 yards per catch. Some even view him as the most well-rounded receiver in this draft class.

Additionally, the 21-year-old ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, representing the best mark at the Scouting Combine.

Golden actually spent the first couple of years of his collegiate career with the Houston Cougars before transferring to Texas following the 2023 season.

This is a very deep draft class for wide outs, so the fact that Golden has entered the discussion for the best receiver available is definitely telling.

