Texans Predicted to Land Shocking Weapon in NFL Offseason

The Houston Texans are being predicted to land a surprising weapon this NFL offseason.

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans surprisingly find themselves in need of weapons heading into the NFL offseason, which is something the Texans were certainly not lacking going into 2024.

But with Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and Tank Dell likely sidelined for all of 2025 due to a devastating knee injury, Houston definitely needs to add some pieces.

Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network is actually expecting the Texans to make a major splash in free agency and is predicting them to land one of the top weapons on the market: Chris Godwin.

"Adding Godwin would give the Texans a slot receiver to complement Nico Collins on the outside," Rolfe wrote. "They could still look to add an outside weapon in the draft, but a combination of Collins, Godwin, Dalton Schultz, and Joe Mixon would make this one of the best and most diverse skill-position groups in the entire NFL."

Godwin would obviously be a nice addition, but here is why the move would be so shocking: Houston hardly has any cap space.

It doesn't seem very likely that the Texans will be able to snatch any player off the top of the market next month, as their financial situation is pretty rough.

Yes, Houston can free up some cap room with roster cuts, trades or contract restructures, but that is a complicated process, and even then, the Texans won't be able to open up that much cash.

Heck, even after the recent salary cap jump, Houston still owns just $4.9 million in cap space at the moment.

If the Texans are going to land a receiver in free agency, it would probably be a supplementary option; not a Pro Bowl-caliber pass-catcher in Godwin. But, stranger things have happened.

