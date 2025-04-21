Houston Texans Predicted to Swing Bold Trade With Steelers
The Houston Texans have some very clear needs they must address in the NFL Draft in order to ensure they can show some progress next season.
Their most glaring hole is along their offensive line, which was one of the league's worst units this past season. To make matters worse, the Texans traded five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, further exacerbating the issue.
Houston is widely expected to select an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft next week, and Texas Longhorns tackle Kelvin Banks could very well be the team's target. The problem is that Banks may not be available by the time the Texans are on the clock at No. 25.
As a result, Houston may have to move up in order to land Banks, and that is exactly what Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network is predicting the Texans to do, projecting that they will send pick Nos. 25 and 58—as well as a 2026 third-rounder—to acquire the 21st overall selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They would then take Banks.
"Non-QB trades do happen in the NFL Draft, and this is a scenario where one could occur in 2025. Banks has fallen out of the top 20, and the Houston Texans might not want to risk losing a talented local prospect at a position of need to Los Angeles, Green Bay, or Minnesota," Cummings wrote.
Heading into 2024, Banks was considered a sure-fire top two tackle in the draft class along with LSU's Will Campbell, and many had him pegged as a top-10 pick. However, his stock has fallen, and now, Houston may be able to steal him.
Surrendering three picks may seem like a steep price just to trade up four spots, but given all of the trouble the Texans had in the trenches this past year, they may have no choice.
