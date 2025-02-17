Houston Texans Predicted to Make Blockbuster Davante Adams Trade
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Houston Texans entering the NFL offseason has been about their need for help at the wide receiver position.
C.J. Stroud is coming off of a down season in 2024 after a breakout rookie season in 2023. He completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Part of the issue was that the Texans lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL after just eight games. Tank Dell also got hurt late in the year. Diggs is set to become a free agent and there is no telling when Dell will be able to return to the field.
What will Houston do in order to make sure that Stroud has the best talent around him possible?
Bringing Diggs back has been named a potential option. However, there are legitimate reasons for concern about a 31-year-old receiver coming off of a torn ACL. Tee Higgins has been named an option, but there are a lot of teams with major cap space who will be pursuing him.
Another option has come up that would be a massive addition for the Texans' offense.
Andrew Buller-Russ of SportsNaut has made a bold prediction for Houston this offseason. He has predicted that they will trade for New York Jets star wide receiver Davante Adams.
"Davante Adams will likely need a new home this offseason thanks to having a $38.3 million cap hit in 2025," Buller-Russ wrote. "Meanwhile, joining the Texans while they’re waiting for Nico Collins to return from injury could work out well for both parties."
Obviously, with Aaron Rodgers leaving the Jets, Adams is likely to follow. His entire reason for wanting to come to New York and for the Jets to pursue a trade for him was to appease Rodgers and bring his favorite target onboard.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Adams racked up a total of 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. Even at 32 years old, he is an elite wide receiver.
Adding him to the Texans' offense would be a big step in the right direction. He would give Stroud the most talented wide receiver option he has ever played with. Adams could be exactly what Houston needs.
All of that being said, this is just a prediction. Nothing concrete has tied the Texans to Adams, but it is a move that could make sense.
Houston fans should keep an eye on Adams' situation in New York as the offseason progresses.
