Baltimore Ravens Urged to Pursue Houston Texans Star

Houston Texans fans should get used to hearing about a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. With the veteran wideout set to hit free agency this offseason, he's going to be a heavily talked about name for many different teams.
While it's still possible the Texans bring him back for 2025, there are a lot of teams around the NFL who would have interest in signing him too.
As for Houston, the front office will have to decide if they even want to pursue bringing him back. Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL and he is also 31 years old. Should the Texans spend to re-sign him?
That is one of the biggest questions that Houston is facing entering the offseason.
A new team has been suggested as a potential threat to sign Diggs away from the Texans. That team is none other than the Baltimore Ravens.
Evan Mazza of Ebony Bird has suggested that Diggs could be a wide receiver option that makes sense for the Ravens.
"This probably felt unlikely just a few years ago when he was lighting it up with the Minnesota Vikings and then the Buffalo Bills, but Diggs is now at an interesting point in his career," Mazz wrote. "Soon to be 32 years old and coming off a torn ACL, the Maryland native might have to settle for a one-year deal if his free agency plays out that way. The Houston Texans, who acquired Diggs from Buffalo, might want him back after Tank Dell's injury during the playoffs, so they’ll still be in play to re-sign him."
"Diggs is still a capable big-play receiver, coming off six straight 1,000-yard seasons with 52 touchdowns from 2018-2023. If Baltimore can sign him, he could be a steal."
Mazza is 100 percent right. For an offense that needs another threat for Lamar Jackson, Diggs could be a perfect fit and might be the missing piece to the puzzle.
During the 2024 season in the eight games he played before tearing his ACL, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was still very productive.
Obviously, Houston will need help at wide receiver. However, if they feel that they can find a better option elsewhere, Diggs could very well end up landing with Baltimore.
