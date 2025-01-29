Houston Texans Projected to Make Major NFL Draft Trade
The Houston Texans were certainly a good team throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, but they weren't a great team. In order to become a legitimate contender, the Texans are going to need to make some moves throughout the upcoming offseason.
While that makes the outlook of the franchise sound a bit bleak, Houston is not terribly far away.
Truthfully, the Texans only need to make a couple of high-impact additions in order to become a much more serious threat in the AFC. They also need to get healthy.
It is going to be very interesting to see how general manager Nick Caserio ends up operating things this offseason. He won't have a lot of money to spend and Houston is scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
How could the Texans make the necessary moves to get back on track?
Obviously, they will need to make a move or two in free agency. They need a proven wide receiver for C.J. Stroud, whether that ends up being Stefon Diggs or another option.
Adding more quality young talent to both sides of the football in the draft will be a major key as well.
With that in mind, Houston has been projected to end up making a major trade during the draft.
Pro Football Network has projected that the Texans will trade down from the No. 25 overall pick with the Cleveland Browns. They would receive pick No. 33 and the Browns' 2026 second-round pick in the deal.
After trading down, Houston has been predicted to end up using the No. 33 overall pick that it acquired from Cleveland on Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who would have the talent to be a major playmaker in the Texans' defensive secondary.
Granted, this is just a prediction, but it's one that would make sense. With Houston not having a ton of cap space, trading down would net the Texans another pick next year, but would also save them a bit of money on their rookie deal with a player.
Only time will tell, but Houston seems likely to be open for business. The Texans will be open to any move that they feel can allow them to add a quality player and improve for the future.