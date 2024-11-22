Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praises Titans Defense
The 7-4 Houston Texans are favored against the 2-8 Tennessee Titans in Week 12, but that doesn't make it an easy game for the leaders of the AFC South.
The Texans want to keep their lead and know that they cannot underestimate any opponent from here on out.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke about the Titans defense and how dangerous it can be.
“Very talented. They have a really good defense, and they have put it on film," Stroud said. "They are almost top ten in every category that we go over, on days like today. They are number one on third down and they have a lot of playmakers. [Titans DT] Jeffery Simmons is a great player. [Titans CB L’Jarius] Sneed, he has been out but he is a great player as well. I think he is a good backer. It s going to be a challenge for us.”
The Titans rank second in total defense this season, proving to be one of the best units in the NFL. It's an example of records not showing the entire story, and if the Texans want to win, they will have to bring their A-game.
