Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praises Titans Defense

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have a tough task against the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The 7-4 Houston Texans are favored against the 2-8 Tennessee Titans in Week 12, but that doesn't make it an easy game for the leaders of the AFC South.

The Texans want to keep their lead and know that they cannot underestimate any opponent from here on out.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke about the Titans defense and how dangerous it can be.

READ MORE: Will Anderson Jr., Another Texans Defender Primed to Return vs. Titans

“Very talented. They have a really good defense, and they have put it on film," Stroud said. "They are almost top ten in every category that we go over, on days like today. They are number one on third down and they have a lot of playmakers. [Titans DT] Jeffery Simmons is a great player. [Titans CB L’Jarius] Sneed, he has been out but he is a great player as well. I think he is a good backer. It s going to be a challenge for us.”

The Titans rank second in total defense this season, proving to be one of the best units in the NFL. It's an example of records not showing the entire story, and if the Texans want to win, they will have to bring their A-game.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Gets Massive Injury Update Before Titans Game

• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

Texans Hoping to Fix Problems vs. Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News