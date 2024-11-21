Will Anderson Jr., Another Texans Defender Primed to Return vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are finally back on track. After a 34-10 victory on the road over the Dallas Cowboys in a Lone Star State battle, the Texans are able to begin building momentum. They return to NRG Stadium for Week 12 as they host the Tennessee Titans.
Like the Cowboys, the Titans have a losing record this season. Houston should be able to come away with another big victory to keep building on the latter half of their season leading into the playoffs.
Finding form late in the season, just before the playoffs, is ideal. The Texans seem poised to do so, especially as Nico Collins recently returned to the gridiron. The superstar wide receiver elevated the offense, and a potential return of superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. could transform the defense.
Anderson was a limited participant on Thursday, which makes for the second-straight practice in which he's had that designation. Here's how the team's injury report played out:
Non-participant:
- DE Denico Autry, knee/oblique
- DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
- OT Blake Fisher, concussion
Limited participant:
- DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
- CB Derek Stingley Jr., hip
Kamari Lassiter is another key defender set to return, as he's been a full participant for the team all week. His concussion seems to be a thing of the past and he's going to help bolster the secondary, which could be huge with Derek Stingley Jr. still limited with a hip injury.
