Texans Daily

Will Anderson Jr., Another Texans Defender Primed to Return vs. Titans

The Houston Texans' defense will be getting a boost against the Tennessee Titans this coming weekend.

Kade Kimble

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) congratulates defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) and linebacker Devin White (45) after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) congratulates defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) and linebacker Devin White (45) after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are finally back on track. After a 34-10 victory on the road over the Dallas Cowboys in a Lone Star State battle, the Texans are able to begin building momentum. They return to NRG Stadium for Week 12 as they host the Tennessee Titans.

Like the Cowboys, the Titans have a losing record this season. Houston should be able to come away with another big victory to keep building on the latter half of their season leading into the playoffs.

Finding form late in the season, just before the playoffs, is ideal. The Texans seem poised to do so, especially as Nico Collins recently returned to the gridiron. The superstar wide receiver elevated the offense, and a potential return of superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. could transform the defense.

Anderson was a limited participant on Thursday, which makes for the second-straight practice in which he's had that designation. Here's how the team's injury report played out:

Non-participant:

  • DE Denico Autry, knee/oblique
  • DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
  • OT Blake Fisher, concussion

Limited participant:

  • DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
  • CB Derek Stingley Jr., hip

Kamari Lassiter is another key defender set to return, as he's been a full participant for the team all week. His concussion seems to be a thing of the past and he's going to help bolster the secondary, which could be huge with Derek Stingley Jr. still limited with a hip injury.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Follow Kade on Twitter.

More Houston Texans News

• Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Gets Massive Injury Update Before Titans Game

• Micah Parsons Questions Texans' Contender Status After Cowboys' Recent Loss

• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News