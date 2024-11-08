Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praises Two Lions

The Detroit Lions have two players Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is keeping an eye on.

Nov 3, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) reacts after safety Brian Branch is ejected from a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a challenge on his hands this week as the Detroit Lions come to town.

The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the defense is expected to be relentless against Stroud, especially after the amount of pressure he received against the New York Jets in Week 9.

Stroud has studied the Lions hard and pointed out two players who he'll keep some extra attention on when the Texans play them this weekend.

“Two really dynamic players, [Lions S] B[rian] Branch, I played him in high school and All-American Bowl. I have seen him play and he has always been a great playmaker, somebody who can sniff the ball out and the same thing with [Lions S] [Kerby] Joseph, so you have to be ready for that and be on our A game,” Stroud said.

Branch and Joseph are dynamic players that shape the Lions secondary into one of the most aggressive in the league. Between the two, they have a combined 10 interceptions so far this season for the Lions. Joseph had a pick-six when the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 9.

If Stroud can find ways to limit their impact during the game, the Texans' chances of winning will increase.

