4 Studs, 2 Duds From Texans' 44-10 Blowout vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans trampled the beaten-up Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 on the road in dominating, 44-10 fashion, making for the franchise's first-ever win in M&T Bank Stadium, breathing some new life into the Texans' season that was looking bleak after three straight losses to start the year, now sitting at a 2-3 record.
And in the midst of the Texans' second win of the season, there were a handful of studs and even a couple of duds to take note of, either raising their stock heading into their Week 6 bye, or remaining unusually quiet in Houston's blowout efforts.
Here's a set of four studs and two duds on the Texans' end after their second-straight victory on the year:
Stud: QB C.J. Stroud
It was the best game of the season for C.J. Stroud in Baltimore.
Stroud finished with only four incompletions, 244 yards through the air, four total touchdowns, and a season-long 30-yard rush in the second quarter to put in some work on the ground as well.
The Texans had a ton of success offensively against a weak Ravens defense, but no one capitalized on those weak points more than Stroud, putting together the second game of his career with four touchdowns or more in a single game.
Stud: WR Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson, along with his quarterback, also had the best day of the season so far, after logging not just his first, but his second touchdown on the year throughout the Texans' offensive barrage in Baltimore.
Stroud spread the love across multiple different pass catchers, as five guys on the Texans' offense had three receptions or more. But it was Hutchinson as the one that cashed in a pair of times in the end zone, and thus, getting him on the board with the first couple of scores in his career.
Stud: CB Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre had the most eye-catching day of anyone on the Texans' defense as he snagged two picks on Ravens backup Cooper Rush, finishing for the second time of his career in which he's had multiple takeaways in a single game.
The Texans' fourth-year defensive back also made sure to contribute for four total tackles and two passes defended.
Pitre now leads the Texans in interceptions on the season with three, and continues to prove himself as one of the most impactful nickel corners in the league.
Stud: K Ka'imi Fairbairn
On days like the the Texans had offensively in Baltimore for Week 5, it's time to give respect to the kicker.
Texans veteran kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn put his fair share of points on the board amid the Texans' demolition. He had 14 points through three field goals and five extra points, missing none, and naling two of those field goals from 50 and 57 yards.
Credit to Fairbairn for taking care of business in the Texans' rout after missing two field goals in Week 3 and 4.
Dud: RB Woody Marks
With all of the hype rolling into Week 5 after an explosive Week 4, Texans running back Woody Marks didn't have quite as commanding of a performance in Baltimore.
Rather than Marks leading the way in touches, Nick Chubb would take that workload with 11 carries for 61 yards, while Marks would have seven carries for 24 yards, tying Damien Pierce in touches, and failing to claim a reception in the passing game.
Don't sell all of your Marks stock, but Week 5 might've proven that the rookie won't take the RB1 role as easily as once thought.
Dud: DE Danielle Hunter
The Texans defense did their part in limiting Rush and the Ravens to just 10 points and keeping Derrick Henry in check, but Danielle Hunter had a quiet day on his behalf.
Zero sacks, and zero tackles either solo or assisted quickly forced Hunter back down to earth after his two-sack performance in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Considering the Texans rattled off their biggest victory of the season, though, it's hard to take too much stock in Hunter's limited performance. He'll be more than likely to make his impact felt a bit more significantly after the bye once on the road against a shaky Seattle Seahawks offensive front.
