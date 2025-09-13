7 Texans Players to Watch vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football
The Houston Texans have Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on tap for primetime on Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking to rebound from their slow start vs. the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.
And in the Texans' effort to even up their record to 1-1 in the first two weeks of the year, it'll be a critical game under the bright lights for Houston to get right following their season opener dud. The offense will have multiple tweaks on its plate to make, and the defensive end, while strong on Sunday, will have to step up once again to ensure this group wins its first-ever Monday night home opener in franchise history.
Here's seven players to watch on Houston's end who will be pivotal pieces to the Texans' success vs. the Buccaneers:
1. RB Nick Chubb
Fresh out of Week 1, head coach DeMeco Ryans voiced that he wants to "lean on" Nick Chubb more in the run game. Seeing exactly how that looks on Monday will certainly be of note.
Last week in Los Angeles, Chubb took over a majority of the Texans' snaps in the backfield with 13 carries for 60 yards. That was against a tough Rams front, though, and while the challenge the Bucs present won't be much easier, getting a few more touches granted his way could help him get a chance to bust out for an explosive play or two.
2. WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins was held to a super limited day vs. Los Angeles last Sunday, finishing with just three catches on five targets for 25 total yards. That box score should likely look a bit better come Monday night.
The Texans are facing a Buccaneers secondary that's fresh off allowing nearly 300 passing yards to the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix Jr., and while much of those numbers are due to Bijan Robinson bursting off for an 80-yard reception, Drake London also saw 15 targets come his way. Don't be surprised to see Houston look towards their number-one receiver in a similar fashion.
3. TE Dalton Schultz
The Texans' tight end room comes into this week looking a bit different than it did for their season opener, as Cade Stover went down with a foot injury that places him on Injured Reserve, and Harrison Bryant was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. That slots in Dalton Schultz with a big role at the position for the foreseeable future, and likely leaves him taking a good share of the snaps.
While Stover and Schultz started Week 1 splitting those tight end snaps, expect Schultz to be the one to take over the majority of those reps, with Bryant factoring in for any 12 personnel.
4. LT Aireontae Ersery
Aireontae Ersery had a rough start to his NFL career last week vs. Los Angeles. After a late switch to right tackle ahead of kickoff, Ersery finished as the worst-graded PFF offensive lineman, had five pressures to his name, while also allowing a sack that added to a shaky day of protection for C.J. Stroud.
Week 2 should have a few more factors breaking Ersery's way, though. With Ed Ingram back starting at right guard, he'll be filling back in at his natural spot at left tackle–– hopefully leading to more success for both the rookie in his second NFL start and the offensive line as a collective.
5. RG Ed Ingram
Speaking of Ingram, it's only right that he's also mentioned as a top name worth watching in this one, as he'll be set to make his Texans debut, and hopefully provide a spark on the inside of Houston's line that faltered within Week 1.
During his last season suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings, Ingram finished as the 101st-ranked guard in the NFL with a PFF grade of 54.0 in over 660 snaps. The Texans will hope to see those numbers take a slight step forward in his new situation.
6. EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson comes off a strong week in Los Angeles in which he was the highest-graded PFF defender on the Texans (91.0), logging one of the Texans' two sacks on the day against Matthew Stafford to spearhead the team's rather successful day on that side of the ball, which limited the Rams to just 14 points.
During a week facing the Buccaneers without their star left tackle in Tristan Wirfs, it puts a spotlight on Anderson to be a big playmaker on this Texans front seven. Look for him to have a big night.
7. CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Following a Week 1 in which Derek Stingley was injured in the middle of the contest, faced a red-hot Puka Nacua, who had over 100 receiving yards on the day, and stacked up as one of the lower-graded defenders via PFF on the Texans' defense (39.3), the pressure is on for the Texans' star corner to put together a better day vs. Tampa Bay.
For a game in which could be largely decided through the air, with the Texans' explosive attack led by Stroud and Collins facing Baker Mayfield and the duo of Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, Stingley needs to be on his A-game for Houston to come out with a win in their home opener. He'll be a critical piece to success in the secondary, per usual, but eyeing a bounce-back game on Monday.