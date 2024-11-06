Houston Texans Release First Injury Report vs. Detroit Lions
The Houston Texans are fresh off a tough loss against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Leading up to the contest, New York was quite an abysmal football team, so the loss to drop the Texans' record to 6-3 hurt that much more.
The Texans are without wide receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs -- who suffered a season-ending knee injury -- so the result wasn't exactly shocking. However, Collins is eligible to return from Injured Reserve, which would make a huge difference for Houston.
Collins wasn't listed on the Texans' first injury report before their coming contest against the Detroit Lions, though that's because he hasn't been taken off of Injured Reserve quite yet. Here's how the injury report played out for Houston on Wednesday:
Did not participate:
- DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
- DE Derek Barnett, calf/shoulder
- DT Foley Fatusaki, groin/shoulder
- OG Kenyon Green, shoulder
- DE Dylan Horton, illness
- RB Dameon Pierce, groin
Limited particpant:
- LB Azees Al-Shaair, knee
- LB Jake Hanses, ankle
- DE Jerry Hughes, hip
- OG Shaq Mason, hip
- CB Jeff Okudah, ankle
- OT Laremy Tunsil, rest
- S Jimmy Ward, groin
The Texans' injury report was quite hefty, and the defense could be quite banged up as they take on the Lions -- who are a very rounded, solid squad with an electric offense.
Despite the game being at NRG Stadium in Houston, Detroit enters the matchup as a 3.5-point favorite. The Lions are 7-1 on the season and are regarded as one of the best teams in the league.
Houston needs both Collins to return and the rest of the injury report to be cleaned up if they want to take down such a strong NFC opponent.
