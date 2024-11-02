Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jets Legend Aaron Rodgers

C.J. Stroud got to face Aaron Rodgers for the first time when the Houston Texans visited the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans lost the Week 9 battle against the New York Jets, which featured one of the youngest and the oldest quarterback in the league.

C.J. Stroud, who turned 23 less than a month ago, fell short against Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 41 next month.

To put things in perspective, Rodgers was a high school senior when Stroud was born. Rodgers has gone on to have one of the best careers in NFL history for a quarterback while Stroud has grown up, and now the young signal-caller hopes to take a bit of what he's learned from the master.

"Yeah, for sure, he’s very in command, I can tell," Stroud said postgame. "There are a lot of times he’s getting on the ball fast and he’s telling his guys what to run and they’re running it. There’s a lot of trust from him and his coordinators and his coaches and that's something that I hope to build one day and be able to have that opportunity to get as good as that not only physically but mentally as well."

While Rodgers isn't quite the same player he was with the Green Bay Packers, he was still able to throw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Texans, a team he has only lost to once in his career.

If Stroud ends up having a career like Rodgers has, the Texans should be pretty happy about it.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

