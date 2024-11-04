Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues Success vs. Jets
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is continuing his strong season after another 100-yard performance in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
In five of his six games this season, Mixon has reached the century mark for yards on the ground. He's also scored a touchdown in all but one appearance this season.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans had positive things to say about Mixon in his press conference following the team's Week 9 affair.
"Joe has been great every game for us. I mean, every game Joe has touched the ball, he's gotten over 100 yards and also Joe is going to find it, no matter how well it’s blocked or how not so well it’s blocked, Joe's going to find his yards. Finds a way to get in the end zone. Joe's relentless. He has that sense of urgency. We just need everybody else around him to play the same way," Ryans said postgame.
With Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs out, the Texans will be relying heavily on Mixon to be a playmaker on offense in the second half of the season. And if he plays like he did in the first half, the Texans should be in good shape.
