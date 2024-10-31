J.J. Watt Shocked by Texans-Jets Betting Spread
The Houston Texans, on a short week, are battling injuries ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets on the road. The 6-2 Texans are taking on the 2-6 Jets, who have been an abomination of a football team this season.
The Texans, shockingly, are a 2.5-point underdog to New York. The only explanation behind the odds is it is a road game for Houston. Even without wide receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, the Texans should still be able to come away with a win over the Jets.
Again, the Jets are 2-6 on the season. They traded for Davante Adams after their 2-4 start and have still managed to lose their last two games. That is with a head coaching change, too, and a demotion of the offensive coordinator.
Simply put, New York is a dysfunctional franchise at the moment. The Texans, on the other hand, have found ways to win games despite all of their struggles.
Texans legend JJ Watt was quite shocked when hearing Houston was an underdog to the Jets during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"Are you kidding me?" Watt asked. "You've got to be kidding me. What the hell does Vegas know that I don't?"
The Texans will be thin at wide receiver and the offensive line protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud has been shaky, but the Jets have been abysmal this season. They've found ways to lose games. In a primetime game, the Texans can prove to be legitimate contenders by beating the odds and taking down the Jets -- despite a depleted wide receiver room.
The Jets' pass rush will have a chance to swing the game as the Texans' offensive line, as mentioned, hasn't been the best. New York getting into the backfield and disrupting Stroud will ultimately be key for them to win the game.
Houston, on the other hand, needs success on the ground when running the ball to open up the passing game for Stroud.
