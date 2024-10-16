Texans Coach Praises Packers QB Jordan Love
The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, which means they will have a date against quarterback Jordan Love.
Love, 25, has 12 touchdowns already this season despite only playing in four of the first six weeks.
His strong start has earned praise from Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Surprisingly Trade RB to Minnesota Vikings
“Going against Jordan Love this week, it will be the best quarterback we’ve seen this year," Ryans said. "So, it’ll be a really, really tough matchup, really good team. Green Bay has done a great job this year just – they’re explosive on offense. And they pose a lot of challenges not only with Love, but the guys he’s getting the ball to. Jayden Reed has done a great job of – they do a good job moving him all around whether he’s getting the ball in the backfield or in the passing game. It’s just an explosive offense. They run the ball well with Jacobs, just [a] well-coached team. So, we have our hands full just as all weeks. But it’ll be a really big-time matchup for us and I know our guys are excited about it.”
The Texans may be 5-1, but they will have their work cut out for them against the Packers. If they can prepare well for Love, they may have a chance to pull off a big road win and cement their status as a top team in the NFL.
READ MORE: Texans Star 'Makes Everyone's Job Easy'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Coach Lists 3 Most Improved Players
• Texans Offense Shows Out in Blowout Victory Over Patriots
• Texans DE Suspended Four Games