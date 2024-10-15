Texans Daily

Texans RBs Could Be Scary at Full Health

The Houston Texans have a healthy running back room, which should put the rest of the NFL on notice.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans ran the ball effectively in their 41-21 win against the New England Patriots in Week 6.

This was large in part due to the return of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce who each ran for a touchdown. As a pair, the two combined for 178 rushing yards in the win, and that should scare some other teams in the league.

“The healthier the running back room, the better. It’s not an easy job. It’s a crazy job. This sport is just brutal on everyone’s body as y’all all know. But the healthier the running back room, the more consistent we can be in the run game and just help [QB] C.J. [Stroud] out. Just help those guys in the pass game out because we’ve got the playmakers," Pierce said.

The Texans have teams' attention on their wide receivers, which feature Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury but still leads the NFL in receiving yards.

If the running backs can also match their level of production, the Texans should have one of the more prolific offenses in the sport, and that should have everyone focusing their attention on how they can beat them.

