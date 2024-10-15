Texans RBs Could Be Scary at Full Health
The Houston Texans ran the ball effectively in their 41-21 win against the New England Patriots in Week 6.
This was large in part due to the return of Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce who each ran for a touchdown. As a pair, the two combined for 178 rushing yards in the win, and that should scare some other teams in the league.
“The healthier the running back room, the better. It’s not an easy job. It’s a crazy job. This sport is just brutal on everyone’s body as y’all all know. But the healthier the running back room, the more consistent we can be in the run game and just help [QB] C.J. [Stroud] out. Just help those guys in the pass game out because we’ve got the playmakers," Pierce said.
READ MORE: Texans' Dameon Pierce Rips 54-Yard TD to Put Patriots Away
The Texans have teams' attention on their wide receivers, which feature Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury but still leads the NFL in receiving yards.
If the running backs can also match their level of production, the Texans should have one of the more prolific offenses in the sport, and that should have everyone focusing their attention on how they can beat them.
