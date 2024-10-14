Texans DE Suspended Four Games
The Houston Texans are losing a key member of their defensive line for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. has been suspended for four games as a result of violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Edwards, 30, had 18 tackles this season for the Texans, including eight in the team's win in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. He also recorded a sack in each of the team's first two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.
Not having Edwards for the next four games means he won't play against the Green Bay Packers, Colts, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. He will have a chance to return to the lineup in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
With Edwards out, the team will rely heavily on Denico Autry, who will make his season debut against the Packers after serving a six-game suspension of his own for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
