Texans Daily

Texans Star Honored by NFL After Patriots Game

The Houston Texans had one of the best defensive performances of Week 6.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) tackles New England Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty (39) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) tackles New England Patriots running back JaMycal Hasty (39) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is earning his flowers after a strong performance against the New England Patriots in the team's 41-21 win.

Anderson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording eight tackles and three sacks against the Patriots.

READ MORE: Texans RBs Could Be Scary at Full Health

The other weekly award winners were Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker, Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who filled in as a long snapper.

This is the third time this season that a Texans player has won a weekly award after Ka'imi Fairbairn won Special Teams Player of the Week for Weeks 2 and 5.

This is the first time Anderson has won a weekly award in his career, and if he plays the way he did in Week 6, it shouldn't be his last.

So far this season, Anderson has 19 tackles and 5.5 sacks, 1.5 shy of matching his rookie year total.

Anderson will now look to stack another good performance in Week 7 as the Texans take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Surprisingly Trade RB to Minnesota Vikings

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Coach Lists 3 Most Improved Players

• Texans Legend J.J. Watt Addresses Retirement Rumors Following Detroit Lions News

• Texans Offense Shows Out in Blowout Victory Over Patriots

• Texans DE Suspended Four Games

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News