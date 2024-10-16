Texans Star Honored by NFL After Patriots Game
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is earning his flowers after a strong performance against the New England Patriots in the team's 41-21 win.
Anderson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording eight tackles and three sacks against the Patriots.
The other weekly award winners were Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker, Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who filled in as a long snapper.
This is the third time this season that a Texans player has won a weekly award after Ka'imi Fairbairn won Special Teams Player of the Week for Weeks 2 and 5.
This is the first time Anderson has won a weekly award in his career, and if he plays the way he did in Week 6, it shouldn't be his last.
So far this season, Anderson has 19 tackles and 5.5 sacks, 1.5 shy of matching his rookie year total.
Anderson will now look to stack another good performance in Week 7 as the Texans take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
