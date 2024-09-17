Texans Daily

Texans Rise in Latest Power Rankings

The Houston Texans are 2-0. Where does that put them in this week's NFL power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans remain undefeated after beating the Chicago Bears 19-13 in their Week 2 primetime matchup.

The Texans are one of nine teams that have yet to lose so far this season.

That's why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has placed them at No. 4 in his latest power rankings, six spots higher than the previous week.

"Twelve pressures and five sacks is impressive. Seeing DeMeco Ryans strategically change his stripes and blitz Caleb Williams on nearly half of his dropbacks was also impressive. The Texans coach showed he has plenty of clubs in the bag we haven’t seen yet. This is critical to the kind of evolution Houston needed to take place in 2024 to go from good to great," Orr writes.

The only teams ranked higher than the Texans are the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans are still a team with a solid mix of young talent and new veterans, which means their chemistry has yet to reach its peak. That might explain why the scores in each of their first two games were closer than the actual game suggested.

They have yet to blow out a team, but that could come in the weeks ahead if they continue along their current trajectory.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

