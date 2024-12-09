Texans Daily

Texans Happy to Have Rookie CB

The Houston Texans felt they made a good choice selecting their rookie cornerback.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) holds off Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) holds off Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter has dealt with ups and downs in his first season in the NFL.

Lassiter, a second-round pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft, has dealt with injuries, but he has also shown why Texans general manager Nick Caserio made him the first pick in the team's draft class.

"[CB] Kamari [Lassiter] has basically done it since the day he walked into the building, basically going back to spring, even going back to OTAs. Just his mindset, the way he plays, he's as competitive as any player we probably have on the football game. He's tough. He's physical. He tackles. There's a reason Georgia won a lot of games because they had a lot of players down here with that type of mindset. So, happy that Kamari is here," Caserio said.

If Lassiter continues to develop, he and Derek Stingley Jr. could become one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

Lassiter and the Texans will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.

