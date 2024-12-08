Kansas City Chiefs to Work Out Former Houston Texans Cornerback
The Houston Texans are 8-5 through 13 games and leading into their bye week as they'll spend the latter half of their schedule looking to secure the AFC South -- which they hold a two-game lead in.
Other clubs across the league will be looking for a strong close to the season, though the approach will be different for each and every team. The Texans desperately need to get as healthy as possible. They've struggled with plenty of injuries all season.
One team needing to make a move is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have squeaked by wins all season and are now 11-1 and leading the AFC. They need some help in the secondary, as their cornerback position is getting thin.
Recently, the Chiefs worked out former Texans cornerback Steven Nelson, according to Ian Rapoport. He spent his past two seasons with Houston.
"Veteran starting CB Steven Nelson is expected to visit the Chiefs on Monday for a potential reunion and stretch run with a top contender," Rapoport reported.
While Nelson spent his past 32 games with the Texans, he played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, appearing in 52 games with 38 starts. He started 31 of his games in Houston. He's also had two stints with other teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.
During his time with the Texans, Nelson had 63 tackles, five interceptions and 19 passes defended. The Chiefs could certainly use the help from the 31-year-old in the secondary.
READ MORE: Texans Ready to Attack Post-Bye Gauntlet
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Azeez Al-Shaair Known After Suspension
• Texans GM Praises Star RB Joe Mixon
• Tom Brady Gives Thoughts on Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair’s Hit on Trevor Lawrence