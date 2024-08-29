Recently Cut Texans WR Signs With Commanders
The Houston Texans -- like every team in the NFL -- have been super active as it pertains to roster moves. This makes sense, though, given the timing of the regular season. It's nearly here, the preseason is done and teams are trimming their rosters to 53 players to prepare for real football games.
Given the depth of the wide receiver room, the Texans had to move on from a good player. Having too much talent at the position was a good problem, though it was still a problem. Because of this, the team had to part ways with Noah Brown, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who posted his best season yet in Houston.
On Wednesday, Brown landed on a roster, joining the Washington Commanders.
The former Texans wide receiver posted 567 receiving yards and two touchdowns in just ten appearances in Houston, marking the best season in his career. Before making his way to Houston, Brown spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 28-year-old wide receiver is now headed to the Commanders, providing a veteran presence in an offense that should see a massive turnaround next season. Adding No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels under center, alongside receiver Terry McLaurin, should help first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
The Texans don't hurt too much from the move, as Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell provide a wide receiver corps any team would love to have. John Metchie III solidified himself as the WR4, which wouldn't be the case anywhere else with his talent, but he'll still see the field in Houston. With this, Brown was expendable.
