Texans GM Explains Decision to Cut Noah Brown

The Houston Texans cut wide receiver Noah Brown on Tuesday ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) reacts after making a reception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans arguably had the most talented player cut around the league on Tuesday when wide receiver Noah Brown was given his pink slip.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the team's decision to part ways with Brown.

"I would say that was a difficult decision," Caserio said. "So, we kept the players that we felt right now that could help us the most. I mean, I would say Noah, I mean, certainly part of that discussion. In the end we just made the decision to move on, but have a lot of respect for Noah. He is probably one of the toughest players that we had on this football team. He took advantage of the opportunities last year. Again, he won us two football games literally by himself, the Cincinnati game and Tampa Bay game. He had 1,000 receiving in two games, whatever it was. Good football player. He's going to be on a team fairly soon and probably going to help a team win. Those are the players that you wish them well. Can't keep everybody. But certainly wish him well. I have a lot of respect for Noah.”

With Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and punt returner Steven Sims already in the receiver room, the competition was tough for Brown to make the team. And it ultimately ended with him being on the outside looking in.

Brown signed with the Washington Commanders yesterday, giving him a better chance to showcase his skills. Now, he'll get to catch passes from Jayden Daniels opposite Terry McLaurin in the nation's capital.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

