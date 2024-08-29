Texans GM Explains Decision to Cut Noah Brown
The Houston Texans arguably had the most talented player cut around the league on Tuesday when wide receiver Noah Brown was given his pink slip.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the team's decision to part ways with Brown.
"I would say that was a difficult decision," Caserio said. "So, we kept the players that we felt right now that could help us the most. I mean, I would say Noah, I mean, certainly part of that discussion. In the end we just made the decision to move on, but have a lot of respect for Noah. He is probably one of the toughest players that we had on this football team. He took advantage of the opportunities last year. Again, he won us two football games literally by himself, the Cincinnati game and Tampa Bay game. He had 1,000 receiving in two games, whatever it was. Good football player. He's going to be on a team fairly soon and probably going to help a team win. Those are the players that you wish them well. Can't keep everybody. But certainly wish him well. I have a lot of respect for Noah.”
With Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and punt returner Steven Sims already in the receiver room, the competition was tough for Brown to make the team. And it ultimately ended with him being on the outside looking in.
Brown signed with the Washington Commanders yesterday, giving him a better chance to showcase his skills. Now, he'll get to catch passes from Jayden Daniels opposite Terry McLaurin in the nation's capital.
