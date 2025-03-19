Texans Sign Former Vikings OT
The Houston Texans have managed to sign one of the top remaining tackles left on the free agency market.
According to multiple sources, the Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free agent offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Robinson last played for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 season, suiting up as a starter for all 17 games. Now, he joins a new situation in Houston as a critical line of protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Robinson was a longtime tackle for the Texans' division rival Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 to 2024, starting his career there as a second-rounder in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old now gets an opportunity to suit up on the opposite side of his former team twice a year as he now returns to the AFC South.
The signing follows the Texans' flurry of moves on the offensive line to start off this year's offseason. Combining their decisions to trade away tackle Laremy Tunsil and guard Kenyon Green on the left side, along with releasing veteran guard Shaq Mason on the right side, Houston has made no shortage of changes upfront after a shaky year of production.
Now, Robinson is the latest to factor in as a new addition onto the offensive trenches alongside other acquisitions like veteran Laken Tomlinson and 2022 second-rounder Ed Ingram in an effort to see steps forward for the season ahead.
