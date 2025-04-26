Texans Swing Big Second-Round Trade with Raiders for Huge Offensive Upgrade
The Houston Texans have made a major move in the midst of day two of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Texans have moved to the 48th-overall pick to select Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
In the deal to acquire the 48th pick, the Texans traded their 58th and 99th selection to move up ten spots to pick up their aspired young upgrade on the offensive line.
Ersery falls in as Houston's second pick on day two, as the Texans kicked things off with their 34th selection of wide receiver Jayden Higgins from Iowa State– both of which could factor in as big pieces in this offensive group.
Ersery, the 6-foot-6, 331-pounder, enters the fold as a physically imposing piece who was a three-year collegiate starter at left tackle to place on the unit upfront, and hopes to be a long-term fill-in to help assist this offense from the protection issues they faced across this season.
In the short-term the Texans could have veteran Cam Robinson start on the left side for the season ahead, thanks to the one-year deal he signed earlier this offseason, but could turn to Ersery as their aspired starter as soon as 2026 while developing him across the course of his rookie campaign.
The Texans didn't make any selection during Thursday's first round due to their decision to move out with the New York Giants, but on day two, they've already started things off by making a big statement.
MORE: Texans Predicted to Draft Electrifying Weapon With 'Deebo Samuel Vibes'
MORE: Texans Urged to Make 'No Brainer' NFL Draft Move After Big Trade
MORE: Texans Trade Down for Giants to Snag Potential Franchise QB
MORE: Houston Texans Trying to Make Major Trade in First Round of NFL Draft
MORE: Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft